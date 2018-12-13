Image copyright Andrew Simpson Image caption Michael Simpson with his children Jack and Alice

Court hearings have been scheduled in a custody battle over two young children in China, whose British father was murdered by their Chinese mother.

Michael Simpson, 34, originally from Wimborne, Dorset, died at his flat in Shanghai in March 2017.

His estranged wife, Fu Weiwei, was jailed for life in July 2018.

His family is due to attend hearings in China beginning on 20 December over the future of the couple's children, Jack, 8, and Alice, 6.

Image copyright The Simpson Family Image caption Ian Simpson, pictured with his grandson Jack, is fighting for custody of the children

Mr Simpson, an executive working in China for the retail firm Next, was stabbed to death by his wife, a shop assistant for the firm.

His new partner was seriously injured in the attack.

His parents, Ian and Linda, have been fighting for custody of the children, who are thought to be unaware their father is dead.

Ian previously said Fu's family had offered the children for £63,000 during private negotiations.

He said he was "appalled" that the family was now offering Alice only.

Image copyright The Simpson Family

Mediation and custody hearings have been scheduled in Nanzhang on 20 and 21 December.

"We have a proposition but I doubt they will take it as their history is to ask for a lot of money," Mr Simpson said.

Mr Simpson said the custody battle had so far cost £100,000, of which a third had been raised through public appeals.

He said the British ambassador would visit the Beijing High Court in the next few days to discuss the case.

The Foreign Office also helped him to see the children for five hours in March, he said.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said: "The Foreign Secretary has raised the case with the Chinese Foreign Minister.

"We continue to support [the family] at this difficult and trying time."