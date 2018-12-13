Image copyright LDRS Image caption Various plans for the site have been proposed since 2013, including one for an 85-bed hotel

Plans to redevelop a Grade II-listed former Victorian brewery in Dorset have been given the go-ahead.

Developers said the decision to revamp the Brewers Quay site in Weymouth would help protect its "long-term future".

The scheme includes 47 apartments and space for a restaurant and a cookery school.

Brewers Quay houses Weymouth Museum and an arts and antiques emporium - but much of the Grade II listed building is nearly empty and deteriorating.

Work is expected to get underway in January

The development plans will also see equipment from The Devenish Brewery, which closed in 1984, being put on display at the museum. Vats, a mash tunn and pumps will be housed at the site.

Versant Developments and Homes bought the former Victorian brewery and adjoining Coopers Building in 2016.

Frank Mountain from the firm told Weymouth and Portland Borough Council members that the development represented a "significant investment which would provide the site with a long-term future" according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

Work on the Grade II listed building is expected to start in January.

Various plans for the site have been proposed since 2013, including one for an 85-bed hotel that was later withdrawn.