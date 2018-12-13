Image copyright Ian Capper Image caption Sandbanks Ferry operates between Poole and Studland and saves users a 25-mile car journey between Bournemouth and Swanage

The government has halted controversial plans to increase fares on a chain ferry on the Dorset coast.

Sandbanks Ferry, which links Poole and Studland, sought to double pedestrian fares to £2 by 2021 and increase car tolls from £4.30 to £6.

Operator Fairacres Group applied for the tolls revision order claiming it needed the rise to fund a new vessel.

Following an inquiry held in September, the Secretary of State for Transport has now refused the bid.

The report by the Planning Inspectorate to the Secretary of State said the replacement of the ferry would be a "necessity at some stage" but there was "no visibility or assurance as to when that might be".

Inspector Kenneth Stone wrote: "Given the previous toll rises, which were predicated on the same basis, I have no confidence that this toll rise would indeed result in that aspiration being achieved."

Fairacres Group has been contacted for a comment.

The fare plans were opposed by residents and businesses which some claimed would cost them an extra £2,000 per year.

Purbeck District Council also wrote to the Secretary of State opposing the plans.

Image caption Purbeck District Council said the proposed hike in fares were above the level of inflation

Fairacres Group held a consultation about its proposals but needed government approval to raise prices.

The ferry has been closed since the end of October to allow it to undergo maintenance work in Falmouth.

The vessel has since returned to Poole and is undergoing testing. The company said it planned to resume the service next week but did not have a definite date.

The alternative route from Bournemouth to Swanage, by road, is 25 miles.