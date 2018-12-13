Image copyright Veterans' Forge Image caption The organisation helps former service personnel develop metalworking skills

Tools stolen from a veterans' project to commemorate the centenary of World War One are to be replaced following a grant from the Royal British Legion.

The Veterans' Forge in Corfe Castle in Dorset was broken into while volunteers were making a metal beacon to be lit on Armistice Day.

A £2,500 grant from legion will allow most of the equipment to be replaced.

Legion chairman Ian Jarvis said it was supporting "such a worthwhile organisation".

The project helps former service personnel and students to learn blacksmith skills.

Volunteers had been producing metal poppies for a display in Swanage as well as the brazier for the town's armistice beacon at Ballard Down when the break-in happened in November.

The beacon was one of more than 1,200 being lit across the country to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One. It had to be completed using borrowed welding gear.

Veterans' Forge organiser Will Spicer said there had been "amazing support" for the project since the break-in.

Mr Jarvis said the thieves had been "heartless" in targeting the community group.

"They gave no thought whatsoever to the effect their actions would have on our beneficiaries so we're going to show the other side of humanity so we're going to do some good and replace what was stolen."

"It's all been so positive the way the community has come together to support such a worthwhile organisation."