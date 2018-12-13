Image caption Protests have been held opposing the clinical services review

Extended travel times to hospital will not adversely affect patients, NHS bosses have insisted.

Dorset's Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has begun a shake-up of the county's health services, including shutting Poole's A&E.

It released a review of 34 cases which showed longer ambulance times would not have changed patients' outcomes.

Campaign group Defend Dorset NHS has argued that travel times from areas like Swanage would be too great.

Under the CCG Clinical Services Review, Poole's A&E, maternity and paediatric services will be lost to Bournemouth, which will become the area's main emergency hospital.

A panel of A&E consultants, hospital medical directors and senior paramedics reviewed cases to see if extending journey times to hospital would increase clinical risk.

Dr Angus Wood, medical director at Poole Hospital, said there was "no difference" to patient outcomes.

"We are reassured that extended ambulance travel times would not put patients at any additional risk over and above the severity of their condition," he said.

Dr Wood warned against "inaccuracies being circulated" about the effects of the changes.

Beggars belief

However, campaigner Debby Monkhouse said there were "many issues" with the study.

She said it did not take account of maternity emergency cases, many of whom do not come to hospital by ambulance, and did not include patients with longer travel times from hospital.

"Everything they say beggars belief," Ms Monkhouse added.

"Does it not matter how long it takes to get to the hospital? Does that not matter now? Are all these ambulances rushing around with blue lights on just deluded?"

In October the county council voted to refer the plans to Health Secretary Matt Hancock over concerns about patient travel times and the role of community hospitals.

The shake-up aims to avoid a projected funding shortfall, estimated to be at least £158m a year by 2021.