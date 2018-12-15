Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption A woman was offered a free makeover by a man claiming to be make-up artist

A man pretending to work in a department store covered a woman's face with make-up in a racially-aggravated assault.

A woman in her 50s shopping in Beales was offered a free makeover by a smartly-dressed man claiming to be a make-up artist.

He roughly caked her face in white make-up, causing irritation and reddening.

It happened on 9 December in the store in Old Christchurch Road, Bournemouth.

The man was challenged by a member of staff and left the store.

Dorset Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to.

PC Alex Knapp said: "The victim is understandably very upset by the incident.

"We take hate crime very seriously and we are carrying out a full investigation to identify the man responsible."