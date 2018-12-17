Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The device was found washed up on the beach by dog walkers

A controlled explosion has taken place on a beach in Dorset after an unexploded device was found washed up.

Dog walkers discovered the device which had "Danger. Ne Pas Toucher" written on it shortly after 09:00 GMT on Sunday at the Knoll end of Studland Beach.

Dorset Police cordoned off the beach for public safety.

HM Coastguard said a naval explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team assessed the object before blowing it up on the beach at about 15:00.

The device had a warning on it in French not to touch it but to alert the coastguard or police.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption The device was found washed up on the National Trust's Knoll Beach