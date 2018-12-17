Bomb team detonates Studland beach device
A controlled explosion has taken place on a beach in Dorset after an unexploded device was found washed up.
Dog walkers discovered the device which had "Danger. Ne Pas Toucher" written on it shortly after 09:00 GMT on Sunday at the Knoll end of Studland Beach.
Dorset Police cordoned off the beach for public safety.
HM Coastguard said a naval explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team assessed the object before blowing it up on the beach at about 15:00.
The device had a warning on it in French not to touch it but to alert the coastguard or police.