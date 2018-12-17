Image copyright Sherborne Community Arts Centre Trust Image caption Sherborne's Paddock Project would also incorporate a tourist information centre and restaurant

A planned £4m art gallery is in the "wrong building, in the wrong place", a pressure group has said.

Sherborne Community Arts Centre Trust's Paddock Project in Sherborne, Dorset, would also incorporate the town's tourist information centre.

Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) said neighbouring derelict Sherborne House should instead be used.

The majority of the comments so far received on the application are supportive of the plans.

The trust has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.

An anonymous benefactor has agreed to fund the project, which would include three gallery spaces and a coffee shop.

Image caption Campaign to Protect Rural England believes neighbouring Grade I listed Sherborne House should instead be used to house the gallery

Local children's author Paul Stickland described the project as "the most fantastic opportunity for the town".

"With over 40 years of experience working as an arts professional with children of all ages and abilities all over the world, I wholeheartedly welcome this exciting project, which will be a perfect addition to our unique town, benefitting both old and young alike."

He added it would give an "unarguable boost" to local businesses.

Other local residents who have supported the application described it as an "asset" to the town.

'Waste of resources'

However, concerns raised include loss of spaces in an existing adjacent car park.

Sherborne Town Council said the design of the gallery was "poor quality and an inadequate modern design not in keeping within the surroundings".

CPRE said: "We feel passionately that the Paddock Project is the wrong building, in the wrong place and hence a waste of resources."

It added: "In addition, the benefactor's generosity would be better focussed on Sherborne House to make a gallery...and a centre there."

The trust estimates the gallery could attract between 50,000 and 80,000 visitors a year.

A consultation on the plans runs until Sunday.