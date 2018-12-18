Image caption Protests have been held opposing the clinical services review

The referral of plans to the government over a merger of NHS services in Dorset has been backed by Poole council.

Borough of Poole council agreed unanimously on Monday to send a letter to the health secretary in support of the county council's referral.

Its health scrutiny committee said it would express concerns about the transfer of maternity services from Poole to Bournemouth.

Under the shake-up, Poole's A&E will also go to Bournemouth.

Poole Hospital's paediatric services will also be lost and it will become a centre for planned treatment and operations.

'Disappointed'

Dorset County Council voted to refer the plans to Health Secretary Matt Hancock in October over its concerns about increased patient travel times and the role of community hospitals.

Scrutiny committee chairman Jane Newell said: "After hearing all the evidence provided by our NHS partners, and listening to the questions from the public and members, the committee agreed to write a letter to the secretary of state in support of Dorset County Council's referral, but expressing specific concern regarding the transfer of maternity services."

Tim Goodson, of Dorset Clinnical Commissioning Group (CCG) which has begun the shake-up, said it was "disappointed" but added its plans were "open to further scrutiny".

"The decisions are based on evidence and we are confident that they will ensure safe and sustainable health and care services for present and future generations," he said.

Lives at risk

Conservatives on Poole council previously voted against sending a letter of concern.

Campaign group Defend Dorset NHS has argued the health services review will put lives at risk.

The changes aim to avoid a projected funding shortfall, estimated to be at least £158m a year by 2021.