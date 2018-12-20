Image copyright Google Image caption The company has showrooms in Bournemouth, Ferndown, Southampton and Weymouth.

A home improvements firm has gone into voluntary liquidation.

Apple Panels, known as Apple Home Improvements, said it had ceased trading with immediate effect.

The company, based near Bournemouth Airport, blamed the decision on the economic climate and "exceptional issues" during the past 18 months.

Insolvency firm Quantuma said 35 jobs would be affected and it was working to minimise customer losses and ensure unfinished work was completed.

Quantuma said Apple Panels had "experienced significant cash-flow difficulties, leaving it unable to pay employees, subcontractors and trade creditors".

Third-party deal

A statement on the Apple Home Improvements website said: "Apple Panels Ltd are sorry to announce that due to the current economic climate, and a number of exceptional issues that have arisen during trading over the last 18 months, it is today entering into a CVL (Creditors Voluntary Liquidation) and will cease trading with immediate effect.

"We appreciate that this will unfortunately result in a number of staff, subcontractors, customers and suppliers being let down at what can be a difficult time of year."

Quantuma director Simon Campbell said: "We are working with the business to try to construct a deal with a third party to ensure that work in progress is completed, and disruption and loss to customers is minimised.

"This is obviously terrible news for employees and subcontractors, particularly at this time of year, however, it was clear that the company had no choice but to take this decision, given its inability to trade forward without further losses."

Apple Home Improvements has showrooms in Bournemouth, Ferndown, Southampton and Weymouth which offered double glazing, doors, conservatories, heating systems, cladding, gutters, fascias and porches.

Customers with queries about current contracts or installation warranties have been advised to contact the independent Insurance Backed Guarantee company or finance lender for their product.