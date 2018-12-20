Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Katarzyna Zych, 37, is known to sleep rough in Bournemouth and Christchurch

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a homeless woman.

Dorset Police said a "major search operation" is under way for 37-year-old Katarzyna Zych who was last seen in Bournemouth town centre on 8 December.

Officers are "extremely concerned" for Ms Zych, who is known as Kat and originally from Poland.

A 34-year-old man from Bournemouth is being held in custody by detectives.

Det Ch Insp Sarah Derbyshire said Ms Zych is known to sleep rough in the Winton area of Bournemouth and also in Christchurch, "but it is completely out of character for her to go missing for such a long period of time without contacting her friends or family".

The last confirmed sighting of Ms Zych was at a shop called Solutions Inc on Old Christchurch Road on Saturday 8 December.

A member of the public also reported seeing her walking with a man along New Road at Parley Cross on the afternoon of 16 December, the day she was first reported missing.

Dorset Police said it was asking members of the public to review their dashcam footage and report anything that may be relevant to their investigation.

The force said Ms Zych is also known to have links to Croydon.