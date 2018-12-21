Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Katarzyna Zych, 37, had been last seen on 8 December

A missing woman who police believed had been murdered has been found "safe and well".

Dorset Police started a "major search" for Katarzyna Zych, 37, after she was last seen in Bournemouth on 8 December.

The force arrested a man on suspicion of murder in connection with her disappearance on Thursday.

But detectives have said that Ms Zych, who is homeless, has since been located in Portsmouth, Hampshire.

Dorset Police said the 34-year-old man arrested in their investigation has now been released from custody without charge.

The force added its major crime investigation team launched an investigation due to "suspicious circumstances around her disappearance".

Det Ch Insp Sarah Derbyshire said: "We are delighted that Kat has been found safe and well and we have updated her family with this news."