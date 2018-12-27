Image copyright RNLI Image caption Initially a speedboat became tangled in the yacht's mooring chain

Five people have been rescued after a speedboat became entangled with a yacht on Boxing Day.

The boat became tangled in the yacht's mooring chain off Lake Yard, Hamworthy, Hampshire, at about 17:30 on Wednesday.

A second speedboat, carrying four people, went to assist but also found itself in difficulty and sank.

Its passengers swam to safety and the five onboard the first speedboat waited on the yacht to be rescued by Royal National Lifeboat Institution crew.

Image copyright RNLI Image caption A second speedboat, with four people onboard, came to assist but also found itself in difficulty and sank

Lifeboat volunteer, Jonathan Clark, said: "The information that we were given was sketchy and confusing.

"Eventually all people were recovered safe and well. It was a good outcome that could have been a lot worse."