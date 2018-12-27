Image copyright Borough of Poole Image caption The Twin Sails Bridge has been closed a number of times since it was completed in 2012

Poole's troubled Twin Sails bridge, which re-opened shortly before Christmas, has been closed after developing a fault.

The lifting bridge, which links Poole with Hamworthy, had resumed operating on 19 December having been closed for a month due to it making a grating noise.

Poole council said an unrelated electronic sensor problem meant it now had to be closed to traffic.

Work is due to be carried out on the initial problem in late January.

The noise developed on the Hamworthy side of the bridge when it was being raised.

Earlier this month, Borough of Poole said engineers needed to remove a half-tonne pin from the mechanism before they could identify the problem.

The work was scheduled to be done in late January. In the meantime the bridge re-opened lifting less frequently and at half speed.

The £37m Twin Sails Bridge opened in 2012 and was initially beset with defects including sections of the road falling off as it was raised.

The bridge and nearby Poole Bridge enable drivers to avoid a six-mile detour while allowing boats to pass between Holes Bay and Poole Bay.