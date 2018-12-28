Man injured in Portland house gas explosion
- 28 December 2018
A man has been injured in a gas explosion at a house in Dorset.
Windows were blown out and part of the roof destroyed at the terraced house in the Fortuneswell area of Portland at about 10:30 GMT.
The uphill section of the A354 Fortuneswell one-way system was closed but has since reopened.
Dorset Fire & Rescue Service said crews had isolated the gas supply and requested structural engineers to assess whether the building was safe.
The injured man was taken to Dorset County Hospital.