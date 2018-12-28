Dorset

Man injured in Portland house gas explosion

  • 28 December 2018
Explosion at house in Portland Image copyright DWFRS
Image caption Structural engineers are to assess whether the building is safe

A man has been injured in a gas explosion at a house in Dorset.

Windows were blown out and part of the roof destroyed at the terraced house in the Fortuneswell area of Portland at about 10:30 GMT.

The uphill section of the A354 Fortuneswell one-way system was closed but has since reopened.

Dorset Fire & Rescue Service said crews had isolated the gas supply and requested structural engineers to assess whether the building was safe.

The injured man was taken to Dorset County Hospital.

Image copyright DWFRS
Image caption Windows were blown out of the terraced house

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites