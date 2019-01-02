Charles Taylor: Murder probe after elderly man dies
- 2 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of an elderly man in Dorset.
Charles Taylor, aged 82, was treated in hospital for a serious head injury following reports of an assault in Phyldon Close, Poole, on 17 December.
Dorset Police said Mr Taylor died on Tuesday evening.
Matthew Locks, 26, from Poole, appeared in court on 19 December charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
His case was adjourned until 17 January at Bournemouth Crown Court.