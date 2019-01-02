Image copyright Google Image caption The ambulance service contacted police after the man suffered a head injury

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of an elderly man in Dorset.

Charles Taylor, aged 82, was treated in hospital for a serious head injury following reports of an assault in Phyldon Close, Poole, on 17 December.

Dorset Police said Mr Taylor died on Tuesday evening.

Matthew Locks, 26, from Poole, appeared in court on 19 December charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

His case was adjourned until 17 January at Bournemouth Crown Court.