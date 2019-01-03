Image copyright Borough of Poole Image caption The Twin Sails Bridge links Poole with Hamworthy

Poole's Twin Sails Bridge has reopened a week after developing another fault.

The lifting bridge, which links Poole with Hamworthy, opened on 18 December having been closed for a month due to a grating noise.

It closed again on 27 December following an unrelated issue with an electronic sensor.

Poole Borough Council reopened the bridge at about 09:30 GMT after engineers replaced the sensor and carried out a number of test lifts.

The authority said: "Thank you to all motorists for your patience at this difficult time - we appreciate that it is very frustrating and we are working hard to resolve these issues for the long-term as soon as we can."

Engineers are due to remove a half-tonne pin in late January to repair the first fault on the Hamworthy side of the bridge.

The lifting bridge, which cost £37m, has suffered a number of problems since it opened in April 2012, including being shut to traffic 38 times in its first six months.

The bridge and nearby Poole Bridge enable drivers to avoid a six-mile detour while allowing boats to pass between Holes Bay and Poole Bay.