Image caption The road was closed after multiple gas leaks were found on 20 December

A Dorset road closed after a gas leak will not reopen until at least Tuesday because a resurfacing tarmac firm remains shut for Christmas.

Engineers from gas distributor SGN were called to the A350, Poole Road, near Lytchett Matravers on 20 December.

It has been closed between Castle Farm Road and Crumpets Drive after leaks.

A 16-mile (25.5km) diversion is in place via Bere Regis on the A31 and A35 but SGN said it could not resurface the road until the firm reopened on Monday.

Motorists are being advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys.

Morebus said its X8 service is being diverted as a result of the works, "resulting in some delays for which we apologise to our customers".

In a statement, the bus firm added: "We are keen for local authorities to introduce a lane rental scheme, which can help minimise the length of time roadworks take."

The scheme allows councils to charge utility companies by the hour for roadworks which cause significant disruption.