A university student claims to have become the youngest person to travel around the world on a bicycle.

Vedangi Kulkarni, 20, who is studying sports management at Bournemouth University, made the 18,000-mile (2,9000 km) journey in 159 days, travelling through 14 countries.

She said it had been a "wild ride".

The current record for the "youngest person to complete a circumnavigation by bike" was achieved by 25-year-old Phillip White in 1980.

'Bear encounters'

Miss Kulkarni, originally from India, said: "When I close my eyes, I can see all the happy people I met."

She said she would also remember "those times when I screamed the songs on my playlist loudly so that I [would] feel more comfortable with being alone" and "the bear encounter I had whilst having a 'nature poo' and the other where I was charged at by one".

"In essence, it's been a wild ride with some of my closest people being a big part of it, directly or indirectly," she added.

As well as the UK, the other countries she travelled through include the US, Canada, Finland, India, New Zealand and Australia.

Barry Squires, of Bournemouth University which has sponsored Miss Kulkarni's feat, said: "What Vedangi has achieved through this monumental feat is nothing short of outstanding,"

He added: "[Her] commitment and passion to undertake such an arduous and challenging journey has been infectious, and the whole BU community has been supporting her throughout the entirety of her trip."