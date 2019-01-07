Southampton woman, 78, dies in crash in Ashley Heath
- 7 January 2019
A woman has died in a crash in Dorset.
A white Volvo V60 and a blue Citroen C4 crashed on Horton Road at Ashley Heath at about 15:35 GMT on Saturday.
The driver of the Volvo - a 78-year-old woman from Southampton - was taken to hospital but later died. Her family has been informed, police said.
Four people in the Citroen were taken to hospital as a precaution but have since been discharged. Officers are appealing for witnesses.