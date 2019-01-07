Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Horton Road at Ashley Heath on Saturday

A woman has died in a crash in Dorset.

A white Volvo V60 and a blue Citroen C4 crashed on Horton Road at Ashley Heath at about 15:35 GMT on Saturday.

The driver of the Volvo - a 78-year-old woman from Southampton - was taken to hospital but later died. Her family has been informed, police said.

Four people in the Citroen were taken to hospital as a precaution but have since been discharged. Officers are appealing for witnesses.