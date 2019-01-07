Image caption The road was closed after multiple gas leaks were found on 20 December

A major road in Dorset has reopened after leaks in a gas main caused it to close for more than two weeks.

The A350, Poole Road, near Lytchett Matravers was shut on 20 December after several leaks were found.

Gas distributor SGN had said the road could not be resurfaced until a Tarmac firm reopened after the Christmas break.

During the closure motorists had a 16-mile (25.5km) diversion route via Bere Regis on the A31 and A35.