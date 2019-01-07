Dorset A350 reopens after gas leak work
- 7 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A major road in Dorset has reopened after leaks in a gas main caused it to close for more than two weeks.
The A350, Poole Road, near Lytchett Matravers was shut on 20 December after several leaks were found.
Gas distributor SGN had said the road could not be resurfaced until a Tarmac firm reopened after the Christmas break.
During the closure motorists had a 16-mile (25.5km) diversion route via Bere Regis on the A31 and A35.