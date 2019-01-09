Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Police said they had been acting on intelligence

Two men have been arrested after four lorry containers full of cannabis plants were discovered in north Dorset.

The plants were found on Wednesday morning as police, acting on intelligence, searched two properties in Wardon Hill, near Batcombe.

The men, aged 48 and 62, from the Dorchester area, are being held on suspicion of involvement in supplying class B drugs.

Dorset Police said it had seized a "significant number" of plants.