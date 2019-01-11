Image copyright Google Image caption Poole Housing Partnership said it was working to upgrade the doors across its council properties

Hundreds of fire doors in use in council homes in Poole are of the type that have failed safety tests.

More than 800 doors were found to be of a type withdrawn from sale, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.

Tests in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire found some doors lasted half the time they should have done - resisting fire for only 15 instead of 30 minutes.

Poole Housing Partnership said it was working with the government and door suppliers to organise replacements.

The type of door found in Grenfell Tower, manufactured by Manse Masterdor, failed a 30-minute fire resistance test.

Doors made by successor company Masterdor Ltd, as well as those from Specialist Building Products Ltd, trading as Permadoor, Solar Windows Ltd, and Birtley Group Ltd, trading as Bowater by Birtley, have also failed government tests.

Previously Home Secretary Sajid Javid said the risk to the public in buildings with the same doors was deemed low, because it was "very uncommon for fires to spread beyond the room of origin".

The Freedom of Information Request made to Poole Housing Partnership (PHP) found that 217 Manse Masterdor doors and 658 Masterdor Ltd doors have been installed in homes across the borough.

A PHP spokesman said: "Poole Housing Partnership... is reviewing its overall approach to door replacement in light of the emerging information.

"All fire risk assessments have been revisited assuming 15 minute burn times for doors to understand the impact on advice to residents and fire management approaches.

"It is expected all doors that fall below the 30-minute standard will be replaced and PHP are working with MHCLG [Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government] and suppliers to identify the most appropriate way to deliver this."

Six doors installed in Bournemouth council properties have now been removed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.