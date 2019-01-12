Image copyright Faith Golding Image caption Fire crews and police officers evacuated residents after the fire broke out

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences after a crash that caused a gas mains fire.

Fire crews and police officers evacuated residents from Ringwood Road in Verwood, Dorset, after the fire began on Friday night.

Dorset Police said they arrested the man after a "road traffic collision" at about 21:25 GMT.

Fire crews have now left the scene, the road has reopened and repairs to the gas mains are taking place.

Police advised residents to "stay indoors and keep their windows and doors closed" after the two gas mains were damaged.

The British Red Cross said it was called out to help with the evacuation of residents.

They have since been allowed to go back to their homes.