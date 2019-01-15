Image caption Martyn Underhill said he had been left frustrated by the decision to end the merger plan

About £500,000 was spent preparing Dorset Police force for a merger with Devon and Cornwall Police which was later abandoned.

Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Martyn Underhill revealed the "ball-park" figure for the move preparations at a meeting on Monday.

Devon and Cornwall PCC Alison Hernandez stopped the plans in October.

Mr Underhill said he believed the axed merger had also cost Dorset more than 100 extra police officers.

He said the extra officers would have been provided due to the savings from the merger - estimated to be £70m over 10 years.

He also admitted he had been left "frustrated" by the decision to end the merger plan, the Local Democracy Reporting Service [LDRS] reported.

Mr Underhill added support for the merger was higher in Dorset than in Devon and Cornwall where there was also opposition from councillors.

Alison Hernandez previously said she had stopped the merger plans because there would not be enough benefit to communities in Devon and Cornwall to justify the resulting increase in council tax.