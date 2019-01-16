Image copyright Visit Dorset Image caption Organisers have said there is not enough money to keep the annual carnival going

The future of a centuries-old carnival is uncertain after its organisers pulled out blaming a lack of funding and volunteers.

Last year, Weymouth Carnival celebrated 700 years with air displays, a torchlight procession and fireworks.

In a statement on the event's Facebook page, former chairman Stacey Andrew said the group had "ceased trading".

Many people have taken to social media to express their sadness, with some questioning whether it can be saved.

Mr Andrew said: "Although last year was a fantastic event, we failed to raise enough funds to continue.

"We also have a distinct lack of volunteers - Weymouth carnival is put on and managed by volunteers alone and in the end only six of us worked extremely hard to put it on."

The carnival was due to be held 20-21 August.