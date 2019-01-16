Image copyright Friends of Hamworthy Park Image caption Hamworthy Park paddling pool opened in 1931

Campaigners have pledged to fight for the future of a 90-year-old "crumbling" public paddling pool.

Work to carry out repairs at Poole's Hamworthy Park had originally been expected to start next month.

However, the borough council said quotes to carry out the work had "exceeded" the "anticipated budget".

The authority added there was now a shortfall of more than £80,000, which must be found before the revamp can begin.

Image caption Friends of Hamworthy Park said the pool's "whole base is crumbling and cracking"

Work on the pool, which opened in 1931, was initially expected to cost £250,000.

Friends of Hamworthy Park, which said the pool's "whole base" was "crumbling and cracking", had raised £25,000 towards the project.

Borough of Poole council had also helped the campaign group find grants to cover further costs.

However, the authority has said an extra £83,000 is now needed.

Anthony Rogers, from the council, said: "We remain fully committed to the refurbishment of Hamworthy Park paddling pool and are working to explore finance options to deliver the project successfully."

Pat Bullock, chair of Friends of Hamworthy Park, said: "We will definitely carry on fighting for it.

"There is not another paddling pool in the borough, this is the only one we've got and the kids love it.

"It's not going anywhere, it's staying here."