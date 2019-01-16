Image copyright DWFRS Image caption The explosion caused the house to partially collapse

A man has been charged with causing an explosion which destroyed a house and injured both himself and his ex-wife.

Ian Clowes, 67, was airlifted to hospital following the blast in Sterte Road in Poole, Dorset, in October.

His former spouse was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Mr Clowes, of no fixed address, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life or recklessness and is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court later.

Image caption The blast was captured on a neighbour's CCTV camera

The first floor of the property collapsed as a result of the explosion, which happened at about 13:45 on 22 October.

Mr Clowes was rescued from a first floor flat, while his ex-wife, who is aged in her 60s, was taken from a flat on the ground floor.

Neighbouring homes were evacuated and the road was closed while emergency services were at the scene.