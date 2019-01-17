Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption James Hayter said his friend had tied his wrists "for a laugh"

A man who drove with his hands bound together by cable ties has been given a year-long driving ban.

James Hayter, 22, was stopped in Gillingham, Dorset, in June 2018 by police who found his hands tied to the steering wheel.

He told officers his friend had done it "for it laugh".

Hayter was handed a 170-hour community order and fined £420 by Weymouth magistrates after admitting dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Traffic police stopped Hayter on 22 June in Bay Road, after seeing him pull out of a supermarket car park.

'Mindless prank'

They found his wrists were bound together through the steering wheel with black cable ties.

Hayter, also known as James Manuel, of Claremont Avenue, said the car was insured in his parents' names.

Magistrates also ordered him to pay a £42 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.

After the sentencing, Sgt Mark Farrow said Hayter's actions were "foolish and reckless".

"It is nothing but sheer luck that this mindless prank did not lead to a collision or someone getting injured," he said.