Image caption The Solicitors Regulation Authority closed Redferns in Weymouth in November 2016

A solicitor who dishonestly allowed more than £144,000 of clients' money to be transferred into her accounts has been struck off.

Michelle Hind, 55, of Redferns Solicitors in Weymouth, Dorset, was found guilty of 16 charges by the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal.

It said her motives included financial gain for family members.

The tribunal ruled Ms Hind breached the trust of clients, some of whom were "long-standing friends".

It said her misconduct, between 2012 and 2016, was "deliberate" and often "complex".

Ms Hind caused or allowed £120,000 to be paid into her personal accounts while administering dead people's estates, it said.

She also personally transferred another £24,000 to her own account and to an office account.

She was found guilty of eight counts of dishonesty and eight of other misconduct, as well as admitting four charges of accounting failures.

'Reputational harm'

Ms Hind, a former president of Weymouth and Portland Chamber of Commerce, arranged for her son to carry out house clearing and decorating for which a client's estate was charged, and allowed her daughter to stay rent-free in a dead man's house, the tribunal heard.

Ordering her to pay costs of more than £54,000, the tribunal said she had caused "serious reputational harm" to her profession.

Ms Hind, who has been made bankrupt, told the tribunal in writing that she had taken on too much work, was "overwhelmed with grief" at the loss of two friends and was suffering from mental health problems.

Previously in separate and unrelated cases, two other Redferns solicitors, Damian Summerscales and John Mackenzie, were fined by the tribunal for accounting failures.

Former Redferns clients have been paid £2m by regulators since the company closed in 2016.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority, which brought the case, said Ms Hind had 21 days to appeal.

It said it did not act to recover money from solicitors, but its compensation fund could save affected clients from hardship.