Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The male goat also had a sore on its chest and very long hoofs, the RSPCA said

A dead goat with its tongue cut out was found dumped in the driveway of a home.

The RSPCA was called when a member of the public made the "upsetting" discovery of the male goat outside their house in Cunningham Gardens, Bursledon, Hampshire, on Sunday.

Due to its injuries the animal charity said it was likely the animal "suffered terribly" before it died.

The RSPCA said there were no wounds to show how it died but it suspected it was from a broken neck.

Image copyright Google Image caption The goat was dumped in a driveway in Cunningham Gardens, Bursledon

Inspector Tina Ward said: "He was clearly down on the ground, unable to get up, for a good while because he had a sore on his chest bone.

"His hooves were really long, one especially so, and curled. He also appears to have had his tongue cut out."

The RSPCA wants to trace the animal's owner but it did not have ear tags, it said.