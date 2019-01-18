Charles Taylor death: Man denies murdering 82-year-old
- 18 January 2019
A man has denied murdering an 82-year-old who suffered a head injury at a house in Dorset.
Charles Taylor was found injured at 20:30 GMT on 17 December at the property in Phyldon Close, Poole.
He died in hospital two weeks later, on New Year's Day.
Matthew Locks, 26, of Ashley Road, Poole, was remanded in custody and is due to stand trial at Winchester Crown Court on 17 June.