Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Waves currently overtop the sea wall and flood the road and properties behind West Beach during heavy storms

Work on a £7m scheme to protect two storm-hit beaches on the Jurassic Coast from future flooding is set to begin in March.

West Bay's east and west beaches in Dorset were both flooded in 2016 and 2014 during bad weather.

West Dorset councillors approved the scheme at a meeting on Thursday.

Councillors were warned although beach access would be maintained where possible, there may be times when it would be restricted on safety grounds.

The work could go on into the main tourist season, depending on what problems were found or if weather conditions affected progress, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption A rock structure will be constructed and buried under the sand at East Beach

The work includes repairs and strengthening to the western groyne at West Beach, the construction of a new stub groyne and raising the height of the promenade wall to the northern side of the road.

Extra material will be brought in to create a rock structure under the sand at East Beach where a new boardwalk will also be built.

Much of the rocks and other large materials needed for the scheme will be brought in by sea to reduce heavy vehicle congestion on the area's roads.

At Park Dean caravan park, a steel-sheet piled wall will be built on the side of an embankment to give extra protection. This work will be carried out later in the year, out of season.

The Environment Agency has previously said East Beach was at risk of being "significantly lost" due to flooding.

Waves have previously gone over the sea wall and flooded the road and properties behind West Beach.