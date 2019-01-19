Image caption The woman was knocked down in Poole Road

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car which left the scene without stopping, police said.

The 71-year-old woman was knocked down in Poole Road in Branksome, Dorset, at about 23:07 GMT on Friday.

She died later in Poole Hospital from her injuries.

Dorset Police has urged anyone with dashcam footage to come forward. Officers also wish to trace two cars that were following an ambulance in the road when the pedestrian was hit.

The vehicles, described as being similar to a Renault Clio and a Mercedes E-Class, were travelling eastbound.

Poole Road was closed for several hours overnight between Bourne Valley Road and Eagle Road.