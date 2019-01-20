Image caption Julian Sawyer and Jen Sadler said their businesses had been badly affected

Businesses claim they are struggling because of the continuing closure of the car ferry across the mouth of Poole Harbour in Dorset.

Because of mechanical problems the Sandbanks Ferry has only operated for two days since October.

Swanage Chamber of Trade said the closure had deterred visitors and reduced shopkeepers' incomes.

The chain ferry's operator said it hoped the vessel would be back in service "very soon".

The service, which avoids a 25-mile (40km) detour between Swanage and Bournemouth, was withdrawn for annual maintenance on 29 October.

Its operator, the Bournemouth-Swanage Motor Road and Ferry Company, said the refit would take "four to six weeks".

However it did not return until 20 December, and developed a "serious hydraulic issue" the following day.

Caroline Finch from the chamber of trade said Swanage was "much quieter than it should normally be".

Gallery owner Julian Sawyer from Purbeck Footprints in the town said his trade had fallen by 40%.

"You only have to walk round the town to see the difference.

"It's quiet and we can't do quiet," he said.

Another trader, Jen Sadler of the Deja Brew cafe, said she had lost about £500 a week since October.

"It's people not coming over on the ferry. I'm on the brink of deciding whether to sell the business."

On Friday, the ferry operator said it was working hard to restore the service "as soon as possible".

It said it had been "advised not to publish technical details of the problems we have encountered due to potentially prejudicing claims".