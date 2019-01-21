Image copyright Google Image caption Police want to speak to two men who may have walked through the Tesco car park on to Poole Road

Vehicles involved in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Poole in which a woman died have been identified, police say.

The 71-year-old was struck in Poole Road, Branksome, at 23:07 GMT on Friday. Police said the car involved was driven off.

The woman was taken to hospital, but later died from her injuries.

Dorset Police said officers wanted to speak to two men who may have walked through the Tesco car park on to Poole Road at the time of the crash.

Sgt Nikki Burt, of Dorset Police, said: "We are now confident that we have identified the vehicles directly involved in the collision and are now purely looking for key witnesses."

The force wants to find the drivers of five vehicles thought to have been travelling along Poole Road about the time of the crash.

Two of the cars were following an ambulance along the road - they are described as being similar to a Renault Clio and a Mercedes E-class.

Three other unknown vehicles are also being sought.

Anyone with dashcam footage is being urged to come forward.