Driver killed in Bridport crash with car and van
- 24 January 2019
A man has been killed after the car he was driving was involved in a crash with another car and a van.
A red Ford Fiesta, silver Nissan Micra and silver Volkswagen van travelling on A35 near Bridport, Dorset, close to the turning to Eype, crashed at about 19:50 GMT on Wednesday.
The 74-year-old driver of the Fiesta, died at the scene.
Police have appealed for witnesses and any drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.
The drivers of the van and the Micra suffered minor injuries.