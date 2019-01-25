Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened where the road turns into a dual carriageway

Two men have been charged over a three-car crash in which a man died and four people were seriously injured.

David Grant-Jones, 49, died in the collision on the A35 near Bere Regis, Dorset, on 14 July last year.

Thomas Russell, 38, from Ferndown, and Adrian Wojciechowski, 28, from Surrey, have been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

They are due before Weymouth magistrates later.

The collision, involving a BMW, a Land Rover Freelander and a Mercedes, happened at about 16:40 BST on the westbound side of the A35, just before the single carriageway becomes a dual carriageway.

Mr Grant-Jones had been driving the Freelander. His wife, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was seriously injured and airlifted to hospital.

Three men in the BMW were also seriously injured.

The road was closed between Bere Regis and Stinsford to allow helicopters to land and reopened the following morning.