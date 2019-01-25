Image caption The drug Modafinil is the most popular type of "smart pill" taken by students

A man and a woman have been arrested after suspected unlicensed medicines, including so-called smart drugs, were seized.

About 200,000 doses of various pharmaceuticals were found during raids in Bournemouth, Dorset, on Thursday.

They included erectile dysfunction pills, HIV medication, and modafinil - a narcolepsy drug said to enhance cognitive function.

The pair were detained for alleged illegal trading and money laundering.

They have been interviewed and released under investigation, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.

The MHRA said it had been investigating a "network suspected to be involved in the illegal importation and supply of medicines".

Modafinil is licensed to treat narcolepsy, a sleep disorder, but has also been used by students and others in the belief it boosts brain performance.

The government agency said patients should always be wary of "buying potentially dangerous or useless unlicensed medicines sold by illegal online suppliers".