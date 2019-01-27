Image copyright Google Image caption The man fell from a roof in Bridport town centre, police said

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being found in a street in Bridport town centre.

Police believe the man, in his 20s, fell from a roof in South Street overnight. Officers were called by the ambulance service at about 03:30 GMT.

Detectives are investigating how he was injured and whether anyone else was involved.

The man, from Crewkerne in Somerset, remains in a critical condition and his family has been informed.

The area has been cordoned off for forensic examinations to take place and police have appealed for witnesses.

Det Insp Wayne Seymour said: "I understand there were a number of people in Bridport town centre in the early hours of this morning and I would urge anyone with information to please contact police."