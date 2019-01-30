Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the attacker was thought to have arrived in a dark-coloured car

Two men have been stabbed in a fight near a petrol station in Dorset.

Officers were called to a disturbance involving a group of men and a woman near the Shell garage in London Road, Dorchester, at about 03:30 GMT.

Police said a man in his 30s needed surgery on an injury to his arm and a second man sustained superficial cuts to his arm.

Dorset Police is still hunting the hooded attacker, who is thought to have arrived in a dark-coloured car.