Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Holdenhurst Road and Windham Road in Bournemouth

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash "a few minutes" after being approached by police, the force watchdog has said.

Khan May, 21, died when his motorbike collided with a van in Holdenhurst Road, Bournemouth, on 22 January.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said officers had tried to stop Mr May in nearby Richmond Park Road before he "made off".

They then lost sight of Mr May, but were notified about the crash later. The IOPC said it has begun an inquiry.

The IOPC said two officers had been notified by a number plate recognition camera that Mr May's bike was of interest to police.

'Gathering CCTV'

A statement from the watchdog said: "As the police vehicle pulled alongside, the motorcyclist made off and the officers lost sight of him.

"A few minutes later, the officers were notified of a road traffic collision at the junction of Holdenhurst Road and Windham Road involving a motorcycle and a van."

The watchdog added that its investigators were gathering CCTV and in-car footage.

The driver of the van, a 27-year-old man from Bournemouth, was not injured in the crash.