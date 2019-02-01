Image copyright HMRC Image caption From left to right: Hedayat, Shahab and Shahin Hashtroudi, who were jailed at Southampton Crown Court

Three businessman brothers who led an expensive lifestyle while making £3m in a series of tax scams have been jailed.

Shahab, Shahin and Hedayat Hashtroudi failed to pay VAT and stole income tax and national insurance contributions from their employees for eight years.

The siblings - all from Bournemouth - ran pubs and restaurants across Hampshire, Dorset and Surrey.

Shahab Hashtroudi, 68, was described as "the orchestrator" as he was jailed for six years at Southampton Crown Court.

Shahab, 64, and Shahin, 58, were each sentenced to four years in prison. Their bookkeeper Tracy Carder, 42, was handed a two-year sentence, suspended for two years.

The brothers set up 11 businesses but all of them failed within 24 months with "huge debts" to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

'Serial offenders'

It was found that once the brothers' companies were declared insolvent, a new one was set up under a new name - leaving "hundreds of thousands of pounds of debt", HMRC said.

Investigators found that taxpayers' money was being used to maintain their lifestyle, with HMRC citing the examples of Shahab Hashtroudi spending money on a Porsche and sending his child to a private school.

Richard Wilkinson, of HMRC, said: "The Hashtroudi brothers were serial offenders in setting up businesses and ripping off the British taxpayer, by pocketing the income tax and national insurance contributions employees had paid, and also VAT on sales."

Judge Peter Henry said Shahab Hashtroudi was "the power behind the throne".

The judge told him: "You involved others in this fraud by pressure, by persuasion, by force of personality or by playing on the desire of some to keep their jobs."

Confiscation proceedings to recover the proceeds of the crimes has started, HMRC said.