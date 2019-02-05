Image copyright Zoe Barling/PA Wire Image caption Louella Fletcher-Michie was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the Bestival festival site

A man filmed his girlfriend as she died over a period of hours after he had given her Class A drugs, a court has heard.

Louella Fletcher-Michie, 24, the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, was found dead in woods on the Bestival site in Dorset in 2017.

Ceon Broughton, 29, denies her manslaughter and supplying drugs.

His trial heard he filmed her while she was "disturbed, agitated and seriously ill".

William Mousley QC, prosecuting, told Winchester Crown Court Mr Broughton had given his girlfriend the Class A drug 2CP while they attended the Bestival event in the grounds of Lulworth Castle in December 2017.

"He did not intend to cause her harm and Louella willingly took that which she was given, but it had a terrible effect," he said.

Ceon Broughton, 29, denies manslaughter and supplying Class A drugs

Mr Mousley said Ms Fletcher-Michie died after a "significant period of suffering".

He told the court Mr Broughton had continued filming on his phone "over a number of hours... even after she was apparently dead".

He said his "failure to act was a substantial cause of her death".

"Had she been treated there is good reason to believe she would have recovered," the prosecutor said.

He said the defendant's actions were "born of selfishness and self-preservation" because he was the subject of a suspended sentence imposed one month earlier.

The trial continues.