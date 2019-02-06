Image copyright Google Image caption A 22-year-old Weymouth man has been arrested on suspicion of assault

A man has been arrested after two men were stabbed in a fight near a petrol station in Dorset.

Officers were called to a disturbance involving a group of men and a woman near the Shell garage in London Road, Dorchester, on 30 January.

Police said a man in his 30s needed surgery on an injury to his arm and a second man, also in his 30s, sustained superficial cuts to his arm.

A 22-year-old Weymouth man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

He has since been released while inquiries continue.