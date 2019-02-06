Image copyright Google Image caption The revamp work will take place at Grenville Court (pictured), Drake Court, Nelson Court and Rodney Court in Poole

More than £20m has been approved to revamp four tower blocks in Poole following London's Grenfell Tower fire.

The borough council's cabinet agreed the cash for "extensive refurbishment" at Drake Court, Grenville Court, Nelson Court and Rodney Court.

The work includes replacing existing cladding with "non-combustable" materials and fitting sprinklers.

The council said a contractor would be confirmed in March and a consultation with residents would follow.

The plans, which also include new windows and roofing, follow the Grenfell Tower disaster in North Kensington, west London, on 14 June 2017, which killed 72 people.

The tower blocks in Poole old town were built between 1962 and 1969 and consist of 215 Council flats of one and two bedrooms.

Karen Rampton, cabinet member for health, social care and housing at Borough of Poole council, described the work as a "huge investment".

"The works are essential to ensure that we can continue to provide good quality social housing for the next 30 years," she added.

"The works will not only improve residents' homes, but it will also enhance the old town as part of the wider regeneration of the area."