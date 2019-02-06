Image copyright Zoe Barling/PA Wire Image caption Louella Fletcher-Michie was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the Bestival festival site

A girl who was filmed taking a fatal drugs overdose at a music festival urged her boyfriend to post the video on YouTube, a court has heard.

Louella Fletcher-Michie, 24, the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, was found dead in woods on the Bestival site in Dorset in 2017.

Boyfriend Ceon Broughton, 29, denies manslaughter and supplying drugs.

In his phone footage played in court, Ms Fletcher-Michie said she was having the "best trip I've ever had".

Winchester Crown Court previously heard she had taken the Class A drug 2CP while the couple attended the event in the grounds of Lulworth Castle in September 2017.

In the 50-minute video, she shouted: "This is mad. I'm so happy, the best day of my life.

"I've taken acid before. This ain't acid. I was not expecting this.

"Mum, I love you. Dad, I love you... I see through everything."

Image copyright Steve Parsons/PA Image caption Ceon Broughton, 29, denies manslaughter and supplying Class A drugs

In the video, Ms Fletcher-Michie was seen having a non-stop rant and repeatedly waved her arms and slapped herself.

She urged her boyfriend to "make sure this goes on YouTube".

Ms Fletcher-Michie was found dead in the woods five hours later, the court heard.

Prosecutors have claimed Mr Broughton failed to seek help because he feared breaching a suspended jail sentence.

The trial continues.