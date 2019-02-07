Image copyright Zoe Barling/PA Wire Image caption Louella Fletcher-Michie was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the Bestival site

Actor John Michie has told a jury he begged security staff at a music festival to let him through the gates as his daughter lay dying inside.

He and his wife rushed to the Bestival site after hearing Louella Fletcher-Michie, 24, screeching "like a wild animal" on the phone, a court heard.

Winchester Crown Court has heard she was found dead after taking 2CP.

Boyfriend Ceon Broughton, 29, denies manslaughter and supplying drugs.

Image copyright Steve Parsons/PA Image caption The jury has heard Mr Broughton has admitted supplying 2-CP to Ms Fletcher-Michie and her friend at Glastonbury in 2017

The court heard Mr Michie and his wife Carol drove from London to the festival, held at Lulworth Castle, Dorset to get to their daughter.

Giving evidence, the actor wept as he described his efforts to persuade a member of security staff to let him in.

He said he eventually convinced one attendant to take his phone, which had a location pin-drop sent to them by Mr Broughton, while they waited at the entrance.

The couple waited up to 90 minutes before they heard their daughter's body had been found, he said.

Image caption Jurors were asked if they watched Holby City, which stars Ms Fletcher-Michie's father John Michie

Carol Fletcher-Michie, told the court she heard her daughter repeating phrases in a "horrible voice" as she spoke to Mr Broughton on the phone earlier on 10 September 2017.

"She was like a wild animal in the background. That was the last time I heard her voice. She was screeching," she told the jury.

The trial previously heard Ms Fletcher-Michie had urged her boyfriend to film her after she had taken the Class A drug.

She was found dead by security guards at 01:15 on what would have been her 25th birthday.

Prosecutors have alleged Mr Broughton failed to seek help because he feared breaching a suspended jail sentence.

'Left to die'

In the witness box, Mr Michie described how he had later released a statement defending Mr Broughton, after newspapers reported that a murder investigation was under way.

"I didn't realise how in the six hours he was with her, he had not taken her to get help, how he had seen her very, very distressed state.

"I believe he even filmed her after she was dead.

"I think Louella loved Ceon. I'm not sure that he loved her."

"I don't know how you could say you love someone if you left them to die in front of you.

"If I was in Ceon's situation, I would have taken another human being, let alone my girlfriend who I was supposed to love, to a medical tent to save her life."

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Ceon Broughton could be seen laughing and smiling during the 50-minute video previously shown to the jury

Stephen Kamlish QC, defending Mr Broughton, said a lot of what Mr Michie had told the jury was wrong.

"You don't know for example how many times he told people where he was," he said.

Earlier, the jury in the case was reduced to 11 after the judge discharged a woman "for personal reasons".

The trial has previously heard Mr Broughton has pleaded guilty to supplying 2CP to Ms Fletcher-Michie and her friend at Glastonbury Festival in 2017.

The trial continues.