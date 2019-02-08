Image caption Police were called to Hanford Farm near the village of Child Okeford on 28 September

A man has been charged with murdering a Polish national at a farm.

Marcin Tameczka, 25, was discovered with serious injuries at Hanford Farm, near Blandford, Dorset, on 28 September.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matthew Cradock, 26, from Shaftesbury, has been charged with murder. He appeared before Weymouth magistrates earlier and is due at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday.

A 27-year-old Shaftesbury man who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder will face no further action, police said.