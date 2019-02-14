Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Poole house explosion captured on CCTV

A man has admitted causing an explosion which destroyed a property in Dorset, injuring himself and his ex-wife.

Ian Clowes, 67, was airlifted to hospital following the blast in Poole in October.

At a hearing in Bournemouth Crown Court, Clowes pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered but denied a charge of arson with intent to endanger life.

He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 12 April.

Image copyright DWFRS Image caption The explosion caused the building to partially collapse

The property in Sterte Road partially collapsed following the explosion, which happened at about 13:45 BST on 22 October.

Clowes, of no fixed address, was rescued from a first-floor flat, while his ex-wife, who is aged in her 60s, was taken from a flat on the ground floor with minor injuries.

Neighbouring homes were evacuated and the road was closed.